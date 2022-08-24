<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8409; (P) 0.8431; (R1) 0.8447; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 0.8386 minor support will resume the choppy fall from 0.8720 through 0.8338. On the upside, above 0.8510 will resume the rebound to 0.8585 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, medium term bearishness is maintained with prior rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Break of 0.8201 will resume larger down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high). Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8697 will affirm the case that rise from 0.8201 is a medium term up trend itself.