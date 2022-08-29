<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8443; (P) 0.8473; (R1) 0.8520; More…

EUR/GBP’s choppy rise from 0.8338 resumed by breaking 0.8510 resistance. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.8585 resistance firs. On the downside, break of 0.8406 support is needed to confirm completion of the rebound. Otherwise, further rally will remain mildly in favor in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, medium term bearishness is maintained with prior rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Break of 0.8201 will resume larger down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high). Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8697 will affirm the case that rise from 0.8201 is a medium term up trend itself.