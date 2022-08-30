EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8503; (P) 0.8526; (R1) 0.8566; More…

EUR/GBP’s rise from 0.8338 continues today and the break of near term channel resistance is a sign of upside acceleration. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 0.8585 resistance first. Decisive break there should confirm that whole pattern from 0.8720 has completed, and bring further rally to retest this high. On the downside, below 0.8520 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, medium term bearishness is maintained with prior rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Break of 0.8201 will resume larger down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high). Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8697 will affirm the case that rise from 0.8201 is a medium term up trend itself.