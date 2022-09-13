<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8636; (P) 0.8679; (R1) 0.8708; More…

EUR/GBP retreated quickly after edging higher to 0.8721, and intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 0.8720 resistance will indicate resumption of whole rise from 0.8201. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 100% projection of 0.8201 to 0.8720 from 0.8338 at 0.8857. On the downside, however, break of 0.8565 support will indicate rejection by 0.8720 and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, focus is back on 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Sustained break there will argue that rise from 0.8201 is a medium term up trend, rather than a correction. Next target is 61.8% retracement at 0.9003. Rejection by 0.8697 again will maintain medium term bearishness, for extending the down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high) at a later stage.