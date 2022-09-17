EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP surged to as high as 0.8783 last week, as rise from 0.8201 resumed through 0.8722 resistance. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 100% projection of 0.8201 to 0.8720 from 0.8338 at 0.8857. On the downside, break of 0.8624 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the down trend from 0.9499 has (2020 high) has completed at 0.8201. Rise from there is developing into a medium term up trend. Further rally would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.9003 next. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 day EMA (now at 0.8545) holds.

In the long term picture, the fall form 0.9499 (2020 high), as a correction to rise from 0.6935 (2015 low), could have completed 0.8201. It’s still early to judge that up trend is ready to resume. But in that case, further rise would be seen to 0.9499 first, and then 0.9799 (2009 high).