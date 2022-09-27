<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8812; (P) 0.9031; (R1) 0.9205; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral at this point. Further rally is expected as long as 0.8720 resistance turned support holds. Above 0.9267 will target 0.9499 long term resistance. However, break of 0.8270 support will mix up the near term outlook.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8201 is in progress targeting 0.9499 (2020 high) next. Based on current momentum, such rally should be resuming the up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low). Firm break of 0.9499 will target 61.8% projection of 0.6935 to 0.9499 from 0.8201 at 0.9786, which is close to 0.9799 (2008 high). This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8720 resistance turned support holds.