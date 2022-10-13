<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8693; (P) 0.8780; (R1) 0.8831; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral again as it retreated after edging higher to 0.8869. On the downside, break of 0.8723 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for resuming the fall from 0.9267 through 0.8647. next target is 0.8338 support. ON the upside, above 0.8869 will resume the rebound from 0.8647 towards 0.9267 resistance.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.8720 resistance turned support holds, rise from 0.8201 is seen as resuming larger up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low). Break of 0.9499 (2020 high) should be seen at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.8720 will argue that sideway pattern from 0.9499 is extending with another falling leg instead.