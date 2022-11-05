EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

Sat, Nov 05, 2022 @ 17:14 GMT
EUR/GBP rebounded strongly last week but upside is still capped by 0.8779 resistance. Initial bias remains neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 0.8779 will argue that fall from 0.9267 has completed, and bring stronger rally to 0.8869 resistance and above. On the downside, break of 0.8570 will resume the fall from 0.9267 and target 0.8201/8388 support zone.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that fall from 0.9267 is a down leg inside long term range pattern. Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201/8338 support zone. But strong support should be seen there to bring reversal.

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to extend at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).

