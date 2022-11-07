Mon, Nov 07, 2022 @ 12:39 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8710; (P) 0.8747; (R1) 0.8795; More…

Immediate focus is now on 0.8779 resistance in EUR/GBP. Firm break there argue that corrective fall from 0.9267 has completed at 0.8570. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 0.8869 first. Break there will bring retest of 0.9267 high. On the downside, break of 0.8570 will resume the fall from 0.9267 and target 0.8201/8388 support zone.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that fall from 0.9267 is a down leg inside long term range pattern. Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201/8338 support zone. But strong support should be seen there to bring reversal.

