Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8613; (P) 0.8637; (R1) 0.8653; More…
Intraday bias sin EUR/GBP is turned neutral as recovery was rejected by 4 hour 55 EMA. Overall outlook stays bearish with 0.8827 resistance intact. On the downside, break of 0.8570 temporary low will resume the decline from 0.9267, towards 0.8338 support.
In the bigger picture, current development suggests that fall from 0.9267 is a down leg inside long term range pattern. Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201/8338 support zone. But strong support should be seen there to bring reversal. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8827 resistance will turn favor to the case that such decline is merely a correction in the up trend from 0.8201. That is, further rally would be seen at a later stage through 0.9267.