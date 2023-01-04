<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8777; (P) 0.8820; (R1) 0.8857; More…

A short term top should be in place at 0.8876. Intraday bias is back on the downside for deeper retreat. Nevertheless, as long as 55 day EMA (now at 0.8711) holds, rise from 0.8545 is still in favor to continue. Above 0.8876 will resume the rally and target 61.8% retracement of 0.9276 to 0.8545 at 0.8997 and possibly above.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.9267 is seen as a down leg inside long term range pattern. Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201/8338 support zone. But strong support should be seen there to bring reversal. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8827 resistance will turn favor to the case that such decline is merely a correction in the up trend from 0.8201. That is, further rally would be seen at a later stage through 0.9267.