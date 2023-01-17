<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8854; (P) 0.8866; (R1) 0.8886; More…

EUR/GBP is staying in consolidation from 0.8896 and intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rally is expected as long as 0.8768 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.8896 will resume the rally from 0.8545 to 61.8% projection of 0.8545 to 0.8876 from 0.8768 at 0.8973.

In the bigger picture, with 55 week EMA (now at 0.8616) intact, the favored case is that rise from 0.8545 is part of the whole up trend from 0.8201 (2022 low). Sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 0.9276 to 0.8545 at 0.8997 will pave the way to retest 0.9267 high next. However, break of 0.8768 support will dampen this view and bring retest of 0.8545 low instead.