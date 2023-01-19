<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8743; (P) 0.8815; (R1) 0.8852; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside for the moment. Fall from 0.8896 short term top should target 61.8% retracement of 0.8545 to 0.8896 at 0.8679. Sustained break there will pave the way back to retest 0.8545 low. On the upside, above 0.8802 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8896 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rebound from 0.8545 is merely a correction to fall from 0.9267. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA (now at 0.8748) will affirm this bearish case and target 0.8545 and below. Nevertheless, strong rebound from current level will retain near term bullishness for another rise through 0.8896 later.