Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8778; (P) 0.8813; (R1) 0.8858; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the upside for retesting 0.8896 resistance. Firm break there will resume whole rise from 0.8896 to 61.8% projection of 0.8545 to 0.8896 from 0.8720 at 0.8937. On the downside, below 0.8765 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, the notable support from 55 day EMA (now at 0.8752) retains near term bullishness. Break of 0.8896 should target 0.9267 (2022 high) and possibly above, to resume whole up trend from 0.8201 (2022 low). However, break of 0.8270 support and sustained trading below 55 day EMA will set the stage for 0.8545 and below.