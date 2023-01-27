<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8760; (P) 0.8788; (R1) 0.8802; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment. On the upside firm break of 0.8896 will resume the rise from 0.8545 and target 61.8% projection of 0.8545 to 0.8896 from 0.8720 at 0.8937. On the downside, break of 0.8720 will resume the fall from 0.8896 instead.

In the bigger picture, the notable support from 55 day EMA (now at 0.8752) retains near term bullishness. Break of 0.8896 should target 0.9267 (2022 high) and possibly above, to resume whole up trend from 0.8201 (2022 low). However, break of 0.8270 support and sustained trading below 55 day EMA will set the stage for 0.8545 and below.