Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8814; (P) 0.8844; (R1) 0.8865; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Further rally is expected as long as 0.8720 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.8977 will resume whole rebound from 0.8545 towards 0.9267 high. On the downside, however, break of 0.8270 will turn near term outlook bearish again.

In the bigger picture, the notable support from 55 day EMA (now at 0.8780) retains near term bullishness. Break of 0.8896 should target 0.9267 (2022 high) and possibly above, to resume whole up trend from 0.8201 (2022 low). However, break of 0.8270 support and sustained trading below 55 day EMA will set the stage for 0.8545 and below.