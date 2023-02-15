Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8798; (P) 0.8823; (R1) 0.8843; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral first. Break of 0.8873 minor resistance will indicate that pull back from 0.8977 has completed. Bias will be back on the upside for retesting 0.8977 first. Below 0.8802 will bring deeper fall. But overall outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.8720 support holds.

In the bigger picture, the notable support from 55 day EMA (now at 0.8780) retains near term bullishness. Break of 0.8896 should target 0.9267 (2022 high) and possibly above, to resume whole up trend from 0.8201 (2022 low). However, break of 0.8270 support and sustained trading below 55 day EMA will set the stage for 0.8545 and below.