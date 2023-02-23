Thu, Feb 23, 2023 @ 08:06 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Daily Outlook

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8785; (P) 0.8803; (R1) 0.8823; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains mildly on the downside for the moment. Fall from 0.8977 would target 0.8720 support first. Decisive break there will argue that whole rebound from 0.8545 has completed, and bring retest to this low. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8927 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, focus is back on 55 day EMA (now at 0.8804). Sustained trading below there will argue that fall from 0.9267 is in progress. Such decline is seen as a leg inside long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Break of 0.8545 will pave the way back to 0.8201 (2022 low).

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Making Use of Your Demo Account

Gold Trade Specifications Every Trader Must Know

Defining A Great Trader

Gann Swing Charts

Guide to Trading with Divergence: the Background

Low Spread Scalping Strategies

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.