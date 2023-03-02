Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8802; (P) 0.8850; (R1) 0.8918; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays on the upside for the moment. Corrective fall from 0.8977 should have completed with three waves down to 0.8753, ahead of 0.8720 support. The development in turn suggests that rise from 0.8545 is not over. Further rise should be seen back to retest 0.8977 next.

In the bigger picture, outlook is rather mixed for now, except that price actions from 0.9267 (2022 high) are part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). With 0.8720 support intact, rise from 0.8545 is in favor to continue through 0.8977. However, firm break of 0.8720 will argue that such rebound has completed, and open up deeper fall through this support level.