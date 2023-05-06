Sat, May 06, 2023 @ 14:45 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8717 support indicates that the choppy decline from from 0.8977 is resuming. Initial bias is now on the downside this week. Deeper fall would be seen to 100% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8717 from 0.8874 at 0.8614. On the upside, above 0.8766 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains rather mixed for now, except that price actions from 0.9267 (2022 high) are part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). With 0.8720 support intact, rise from 0.8545 is in favor to continue through 0.8977. However, firm break of 0.8720 will argue that such rebound has completed, and open up deeper fall through this support level.

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to extend at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.