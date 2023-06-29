Thu, Jun 29, 2023 @ 11:23 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8601; (P) 0.8630; (R1) 0.8665; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays on the upside at this point. Rise form 0.8517 short term bottom is in progress. But still, as long as 0.8717 support turned resistance holds, fall from 0.8977 could still have another leg through 0.8517 before completion. Meanwhile, firm break of 0.8717 will turn outlook bullish for 0.8977 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. It’s seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201 (2022 low). But strong support should be seen from there to bring reversal. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8717 support turned resistance holds.

