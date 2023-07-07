<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8526; (P) 0.8545; (R1) 0.8569; More…

EUR/GBP recovered ahead of 0.8517 support and intraday bias stays neutral. Outlook also remains bearish for deeper decline. Break of 0.8517 will resume the whole decline from 0.8977. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.8874 to 0.8517 from 0.8650 at 0.8436. On the upside, above 0.8657 resistance will turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. It’s seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201 (2022 low). But strong support should be seen from there to bring reversal. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8717 support turned resistance holds.