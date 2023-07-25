<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8612; (P) 0.8636; (R1) 0.8653; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral with focus on 0.8619 minor support. Strong rebound from there and decisive break of 0.8717 support turned resistance will solidify that fall from 0.8977 has completed a five-wave decline. Further rally should then be seen to 0.8977 resistance next. On the downside, though, below 0.8619 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8502 low.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Firm break of 0.8717 support turned resistance will argue that it has completed with three waves down to 0.8502. Further break of 0.8977 will bring retest of 0.9267 high. Nevertheless, break of 0.8502 will resume the decline towards 0.8201 (2022 low).