Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8528; (P) 0.8546; (R1) 0.8558; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral for the moment, and further decline is expected with 0.8592 resistance holds. Decisive break of 0.8502 will resume larger down trend. Next target is 61.8% projection of 0.8874 to 0.8502 from 0.8667 at 0.8437. On the upside, above 0.8592 minor resistance will mix up the outlook and extend sideway trading from 0.8502.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further decline is in favor as long as 0.8667 resistance holds. Break of 0.8502 will resume the fall towards 0.8201 (2022 low).