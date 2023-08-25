<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8551; (P) 0.8567; (R1) 0.8595; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is now mildly on the upside with break of 0.8564 minor resistance. Stronger rebound could be seen but near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8667 resistance holds. Break of 0.8419 support will resume larger fall from 0.8977.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further decline is in favor as long as 0.8667 resistance holds. Break of 0.8502 will resume the fall towards 0.8201 (2022 low).