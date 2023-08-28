<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8567; (P) 0.8576; (R1) 0.8592; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains mildly on the upside as rebound from 0.8491 is extending higher today. Still, overall outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8667 resistance holds. That is, larger down trend from 0.8977 is in favor to continue. Below 0.8559 minor support will bring retest of 0.8491 low first.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further decline is in favor as long as 0.8667 resistance holds. Break of 0.8502 will resume the fall towards 0.8201 (2022 low).