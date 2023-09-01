Fri, Sep 01, 2023 @ 11:03 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Daily Outlook

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8542; (P) 0.8571; (R1) 0.8585; More…

Breach of 0.8559 minor support suggests that rebound from 0.8491 has completed at 0.8609. Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is back on the downside for retesting 0.8491 low first. Firm break there will resume larger down trend. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8667 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further decline is in favor as long as 0.8667 resistance holds. Break of 0.8502 will resume the fall towards 0.8201 (2022 low).

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Is it Real to Earn on Forex Without Investments?

Do Financial Markets Have Financial Cycles?

Defining A Great Trader

Retracement in Forex Trading

The EUR/USD

How to Identify Supply and Demand

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.