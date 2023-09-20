<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8610; (P) 0.8622; (R1) 0.8645; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays on the upside as rise from 0.8491 extends higher today. While further rally could be seen, this rise is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 0.8502. Upside should be limited by 0.8667/8700 resistance zone. On the downside, below 0.8614 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. Further break of 0.8568 support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8491 low.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Fall from 0.8977 is seen as the third leg. As long as 0.8700 resistance holds, further decline is still expected. Break of 0.8491 will resume the fall towards 0.8201 (2022 low). Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8700 will now be a sign of bullish reversal.