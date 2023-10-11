<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8622; (P) 0.8639; (R1) 0.8648; More….

Break of 0.8629 support indicates resumption of the choppy decline from 0.8704. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 0.8568 support next. Whole rebound form 0.8491 could have completed after rejection by 0.8700 resistance. Break of 0.8568 will bring retest of 0.8491 low. On the upside, though, above 0.8654 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Decisive break of 0.8700 resistance will argue that this decline has completed with three waves down to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 could then be another leg inside the pattern and targets 0.8977 and above. However, rejection by 0.8700 will keep the down trend alive for another fall through 0.8491 at a later stage.