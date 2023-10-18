Wed, Oct 18, 2023 @ 10:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Daily Outlook

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8651; (P) 0.8671; (R1) 0.8701; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral first. On the upside, decisive break of 0.8700/4 resistance will resume the rebound from 0.8491, and carry larger bullish implications. Nevertheless, break of 0.8614 will turn bias to the downside to resume the fall from 0.8704 instead.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Decisive break of 0.8700 resistance will argue that this decline has completed with three waves down to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 could then be another leg inside the pattern and targets 0.8977 and above. However, rejection by 0.8700 will keep the down trend alive for another fall through 0.8491 at a later stage.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Myths of Fear and Greed in FX

Risk/Reward Ratio

ECN Forex Trading Explained

Does Trading Psychology Really Affects Your Performance

Trading the Forex Market Using Bullish and Bearish Pennants

The EUR/USD

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.