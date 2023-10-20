<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8685; (P) 0.8702; (R1) 0.8731; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays on the upside as rise from 0.8491 is extending. next target is 61.8% projection of 0.8491 to 0.8704 from 0.8614 at 0.8746. Decisive break there could prompt upside acceleration to 100% projection at 0.8827 next. On the downside, below 0.8695 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But retreat should be contained well above 0.8614 to bring rise resumption.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) has completed with three down to to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 is seen as another leg inside that pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further rally should be seen to 0.8977 resistance and above. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8614 support holds.