EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s rise from 0.8491 resumed last week by breaching 0.8752 resistance. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 61.8% projection of 0.8491 to 0.8752 from 0.8648 at 0.8809. On the downside, break of 0.8687 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, further rally remains in favor in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) should have completed completed with three down to to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 is seen as another leg inside that pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further rally should be seen to 0.8977 resistance and above. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8648 support holds.

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to resume at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).