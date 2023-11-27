<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8667; (P) 0.8687; (R1) 0.8702; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains mildly on the downside for 0.8648 support. Decisive break there will argue that whole rise from 0.8491 has completed and turn near term outlook bearish. Nevertheless, break of 0.8724 minor resistance will retain near term bullishness and bring retest of 0.8764.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) should have completed completed with three down to to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 is seen as another leg inside that pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further rally should be seen to 0.8977 resistance and above. However, firm break of 0.8648 support will dampen this view, and open up the case for another medium term decline through 0.8941.