Fri, Dec 01, 2023 @ 09:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Daily Outlook

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8609; (P) 0.8630; (R1) 0.8645; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside at this point. As noted before, corrective rebound from 0.8491 could have completed at 0.8764 already. Decisive break of 0.8614 support will target a retest on 0.8491 low. On the upside, above 0.8661 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by deeper than expected fall from 0.8764. On the downside, firm break of 0.8614 support will argue that down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. Deeper fall would be seen through 0.8941 low. Nevertheless, break of 0.8764 will revive that case of medium term bullish reversal.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.