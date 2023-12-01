<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8609; (P) 0.8630; (R1) 0.8645; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside at this point. As noted before, corrective rebound from 0.8491 could have completed at 0.8764 already. Decisive break of 0.8614 support will target a retest on 0.8491 low. On the upside, above 0.8661 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by deeper than expected fall from 0.8764. On the downside, firm break of 0.8614 support will argue that down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. Deeper fall would be seen through 0.8941 low. Nevertheless, break of 0.8764 will revive that case of medium term bullish reversal.