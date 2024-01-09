Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8579; (P) 0.8600; (R1) 0.8611; More…

EUR/GBP’s fall from 0.8713 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for retesting 0.8548 support. Firm break there will target 0.8491 low next. On the upside, above 0.8638 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8713 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8764 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.