Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8563; (P) 0.8590; (R1) 0.8613; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside for 0.8548 support. Firm break there will argue that larger down trend is ready to resume through 0.8491 low. On the upside, break of 0.8619 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, further fall is in favor in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8764 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.