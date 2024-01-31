Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8515; (P) 0.8542; (R1) 0.8566; More…

EUR/GBP failed to break through 0.8563 minor resistance decisively, and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, firm break of 0.8563 will suggest short term bottoming, on bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD. Intraday bias will be turned to the upside for stronger rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8610). On the downside, break of 0.8512 will resume the fall from 0.8764 to retest 0.8491 support instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8713 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.