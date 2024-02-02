Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8515; (P) 0.8537; (R1) 0.8553; More…

EUR/GBP is staying in tight range above 0.8512 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, below 0.8521 will resume the fall from 0.8764 to retest 0.8491. Break there will extend larger down trend to 0.8464 projection level. On the upside, above 0.8566 minor resistance will suggest short term bottoming, on bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD. Intraday bias will be turned to the upside for stronger rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8602).

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8713 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.