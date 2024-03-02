EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP recovered last week but failed to break through 0.8577 so far. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Considering bullish convergence condition in D MACD, decisive break of 0.8577 and 55 D EMA (now at 0.8574) will argue that fall from 0.8764 has completed. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for rebound towards 0.8713 resistance. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8491/7 support zone will confirm larger down trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8713 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Fall from 0.9267 is the third leg of the pattern from 0.9499. Break of 0.8201 (2022 low) will target 100% projection of 0.9499 to 0.8201 from 0.9267 at 0.7969.