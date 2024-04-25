Thu, Apr 25, 2024 @ 08:23 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8579; (P) 0.8589; (R1) 0.8595; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral at this point. On the upside, decisive break of medium term trend line resistance (now at 0.8649) will solidify the bullish case of trend reversal, and target 0.8764 resistance next. However, sustained break of 55 4H EMA (now at 0.8580) will indicate rejection by the trend line, and bring retest of 0.8491/7 support zone instead.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by current strong rebound. On the upside, sustained break of the trend medium term trend resistance will argue that the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) has completed as a triangle pattern. Further rise should then be seen through 0.8764 resistance next. However, rejection by the trend line will retain medium term bearishness for another fall through 0.8491 at a later stage.

