Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8575; (P) 0.8587; (R1) 0.8611; More…

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8582 resistance suggests that fall from 0.8643 has completed at 0.8529. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.8643 resistance. Firm break there will resume the choppy rebound from 0.8497 low. On the downside, below 0.8566 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish as EUR/GBP is capped below medium term falling trendline. That is, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.8491/7 will target 100% projection of 0.8764 to 0.8497 from 0.8643 at 0.8376.