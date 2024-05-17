Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8572; (P) 0.8580; (R1) 0.8585; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside at this point. Further fall should be seen to 0.8529 support. Decisive break there will argue that larger down trend is ready to resume. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8619 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish as EUR/GBP is capped below medium term falling trendline. That is, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.8491/7 will target 100% projection of 0.8764 to 0.8497 from 0.8643 at 0.8376.