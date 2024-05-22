Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8532; (P) 0.8542; (R1) 0.8549; More…

EUR/GBP accelerates lower today and the break of 0.8529 support argues that larger down trend is ready to resume. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 0.8491/7 support one. Firm break there will confirm this case and target 0.8376 projection level next. On the upside though, above 0.8550 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish as EUR/GBP is capped below medium term falling trendline. That is, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.8491/7 will target 100% projection of 0.8764 to 0.8497 from 0.8643 at 0.8376.