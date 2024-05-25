EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP fell to as low as 0.8498 last week but recovered just ahead of 0.8491/7 support zone. Initial bias is turned neutral this week for some consolidations first. Further decline is expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.8564) holds. Decisive break of 0.8491/7 will resume larger down trend to 0.8376 projection level next.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish as EUR/GBP is capped below medium term falling trendline. That is, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.8491/7 will target 100% projection of 0.8764 to 0.8497 from 0.8643 at 0.8376.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.