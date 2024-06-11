Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8440; (P) 0.8456; (R1) 0.8472; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays on the downside at this point. Current down trend should target 0.8376 projection level next. On the upside, above 0.8482 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high is in progress). Next target is 100% projection of 0.8764 to 0.8497 from 0.8643 at 0.8376. Sustained break there will target 161.8% projection at 0.8211 next. For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8643 resistance holds, even in case of stronger rebound.