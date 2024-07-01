Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8460; (P) 0.8471; (R1) 0.8484; More…

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8482 support turned resistance indicates short term bottoming a 0.8396. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Break of 55 D EMA (now at 0.8505) will target 0.8529 support turned resistance. on the downside, break of 0.8493 support will bring retest of 0.8396 low instead.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Break of 0.8396 will target 0.8201 (2022 low). For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8643 resistance holds, even in case of stronger rebound.