Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8457; (P) 0.8468; (R1) 0.8476; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, sustained trading above 55 D EMA (now at 0.8501) will extend the rise from 0.8396 short term bottom to 0.8529 support turned resistance. Nevertheless, On the downside, break of 0.8493 support will suggest that the corrective recovery has completed. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for retesting of 0.8396 low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Break of 0.8396 will target 0.8201 (2022 low). For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8643 resistance holds, even in case of stronger rebound.