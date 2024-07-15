Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8385; (P) 0.8404; (R1) 0.8415; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays on the downside at this point. Larger down trend is resuming and should target 61.8% projection of 0.8619 to 0.8396 from 0.8498 at 0.8360. Firm break there could prompt downside acceleration to 100% projection at 0.8275. On the upside, above 0.8421 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 key support (2022 low). For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8643 resistance holds, even in case of stronger rebound.