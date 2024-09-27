Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8318; (P) 0.8340; (R1) 0.8352; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral and more consolidation could be seen above 0.8316 temporary low. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8399 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.8316 will resume the fall from 0.8624 to 100% projection of 0.8624 to 0.8399 from 0.8463 at 0.8237 next.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is resuming. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound.