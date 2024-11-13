Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8294; (P) 0.8315; (R1) 0.8354; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral again with break of 0.8324 minor resistance. Some consolidations could be seen but further decline is expected as long as 0.8446 resistance holds. Break of 0.8259 will resume larger down trend to 0.8201 key support.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. However, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound. Decisive break of 0.8201 will indicate long term bearish reversal.